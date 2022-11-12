ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karthi-starrer ‘Sardar’ to release on OTT on November 18

Director P.S Mithran’s superhit spy thriller ‘Sardar’, featuring Karthi in the lead, will release on OTT on November 18.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the edgy, engrossing, and entertaining spy thriller, which also features Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Panday and Laila in pivotal roles, will release on the OTT platform Aha.

‘Sardar’ revolves around Vijay Prakash (Karthi), a publicity-hungry cop, haunted by the spectre of being a traitor’s son. The turning point in Vijay Prakash’s life comes when Samira (Laila), an activist campaigning against privatisation of water bodies dies mysteriously.

Vijay Prakash tries to find out the killers, only to unearth a complex web of lies and deceit. He realises the gravity of the situation and understands that this could put the nation in danger. At the centre of it all is Rathore, an evil businessman (Chunky Panday).

Vijay Prakash realises that the only person who can foil Rathore’s nefarious plans is his superspy father (codenamed Sardar), who is living in exile…

Karthi, who plays a dual role in the film, said: “Being part of an enigmatic story was the biggest lucrative reason for me to be a part of ‘Sardar’. I knew we were making something special and huge which was elevated with the audience’s warm and tremendous reception. I am excited that now, a whole new base of audiences will view the film in Tamil and Telugu on Aha.”

