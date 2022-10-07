ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karthi, Vikram thank Kamal Haasan for his heartfelt praise for ‘PS:1’

Actors Vikram and Karthi, who played the roles of Aditha Karikalan and Vallavarayan Vanthiyathevan in director Mani Ratnam’s recently released blockbuster ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, have thanked Ulaga nayagan, Kamal Haasan for his heartfelt praise for the film and for standing by the film, which is based on the classic by eminent writer Kalki.

Taking to Twitter, Vikram wrote, “His magnificent voice introduced ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. When the same voice speaks with such love for the film, it’s a total fanboy moment for me. It takes a special kind of person to come forward all heart and stand by a film as his own. Nandri (thank you) Kamal Haasan Sir. Karthi, What a night!”

Karthi too tweeted on Kamal’s observations after watching the film.

He said, “Kamal sir, you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect, Karthi.”

Recently, Kamal watched a special screening of the film along with Vikram and Karthi and then addressed the media.

He said, “I believe the feeling of astonishment that I got while watching this film would have been experienced by all Tamil fans who have watched this film. There is a dialogue about a golden era that appears at the beginning of this film and it comes in my voice. I would like to recall it here. I get the feeling that the golden era of Tamil cinema has begun. As an artiste and a producer of Tamil cinema, it makes me proud.”

20221007-142404

