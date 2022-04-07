Karthik Aryan who has made a place in Bollywood for playing the lovable, affable, sometimes irritating, sometimes sexist, but always a goofball boy-next-door roles, is now all set to step out of his comfort zone and come into the massy Bollywood hero zone.

The ‘Pyaar ka Punchama’ actor is venturing into an unchartered territory with his next project ‘Shehzada’, which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan.

The movie, currently under production, has an ongoing shoot schedule in Maldives right now and Karthik Aryan is all set to shoot an action sequence for the movie, something he has never done before in his Bollywood career so far.

The makers of the movie also state that the action sequence itself is a first for the industry. While details of the sequence are under wraps, sources state that Karthik himself was keen that his first action sequence should be something unique and special.

A source from the location told Bollywood Hungama, “Months of planning have gone into Kartik Aaryan’s first action sequence in his career. Shehzada’s director Rohit Dhawan has roped in some of the best stunt directors from the world over. Kartik is in a kickass mode. He can’t wait to let the sparks fly.”

Somehow it seems like 2022 is the year for action entertainers. Several new releases this year are high-octane action thrillers – Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, Vijay Devarakonda’s much awaited ‘Liger’, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ and now Karthik Aryan’s ‘Shehzada’.

It looks like Bollywood heroes are all revved up to showcase a good fight on the big screens in 2022.