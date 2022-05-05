In 2021, Karthik Aryan and Karan Johar had a very public falling out due to which their first collaboration ‘Dostana 2’, was put on hold briefly even though more than fifty percent of the movie had reportedly already been filmed.

Karan Johar posted on his as well as his production house’s social media that Karthik Aryan would no longer be part of ‘Dostana 2’ and that in future Dharma will not be working with the actor.

Soon after this announcement, Karan Johar announced that ‘Dostana 2’ will be undergoing a complete change and the movie will be remade with another actor taking on Karthik Aryan’s role.

Karan Johar though did not provide any reasons for the fallout. Karthik Aryan was repeatedly asked by the media for reasons of the fallout and what caused the ouster, but the actor maintained a stoic silence on the subject.

He refused to make any comments on the matter and never gave a single reaction of any kind. Karthik Aryan won over many hearts by keeping his dignity through the whole fiasco.

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Karthik was asked if his differences with people in the industry is costing him career wise, and he said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my line-up right now.”

He was further asked about influential people in the industry lobbying against him and the actor once again chose to take the high road. He said, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”

Last year, when rumours floated about a fallout between Karthik Aryan and Karan Johar, Dharma Productions had released a statement confirming the fallout, which stated, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.” workwise, Karthik Aryan is busy promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. the movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee and besides Karthik Aryan it also stars Kiara Advani and tabu. Karthik also has ‘Shehzada’, ‘captain india’ and ‘Freddy’ in the pipeline.