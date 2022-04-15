The teaser for the much-awaited sequel to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is out. The lead of the movie, Bollywood actor, Karthik Aryan himself shared the teaser on his twitter handle and wrote, “Rooh Baba is coming, Beware Manjulika!!

Here is the tweet and teaser:

The teaser opens with a spooky note with the background score of Manjulika’s Aami Je Tomar and then there is a brief glimpse of Manjulika and then the scene cuts with ‘Hare Rama’ Hare Krishna’ playing and the audience sees the twinkling eyes of Karthik Aryan who is clad head to toe completely in black with Rajpal Yadav giving him quite the welcome.

The teaser has increased the excitement and anticipation of fans who have been waiting for the sequel of the blockbuster hit, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ for quite a few years now.

In the sequel, Kiara Advani plays the lead along with Karthik Aryan. Rajpal Yadav seems to be reprising the role of Chhota Pandit from the first movie and actress Tabu will be joining the cast in what appears to be a pivotal role. The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the remake of a very popular blockbuster Malayalam hit movie of the 90s, ‘Manichitra Thaazu’, which starred popular actors Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Shobhana. That movie was a standalone.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ released in the year 2007. The sequel to the movie will coming to theatres on May 20, 2022, 15 years after the first movie was released.