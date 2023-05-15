ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jigarthanda Double X' locks Diwali 2023 for release

Actors Raghava Lawrence and S.J.Suryah’s upcoming action drama titled ‘Jigarthanda Double X,’ is all set to release on Diwali this year.

‘Jigarthanda Double X’ is a prequel to the gangster-action flick, ‘Jigarthanda’ (2014).

Talking about the film, director Karthik Subbaraj said: “I am happy that we have been able to lock Diwali 2023 as the release date for Jigarthanda DoubleX.”

He added: “It’s an ambitious project given the love that the predecessor, Jigarthada received. I am confident that this film will be a worthy successor to its prequel.”

The film will be releasing in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films.

The makers kicked off the shoot of the film in December last year.

Producer, Stone Bench Films, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam added: “The announcement of Jigarthanda DoubleX going on floors had generated immense curiosity and excitement owing to the success of Jigarthanda and the love the prequel had generated.”

“I am extremely happy that we can proudly say that Jiagthanda DoubleX, a mass entertainer that people are looking forward to will be releasing this Diwali in three languages.”

‘Jigarthanda Double X’ is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the banner of Stone Bench Films. It stars Raghava Lawrence and S.J. Suryah in the lead and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide on Diwali 2023.

