Producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Kartik Aaryan who are both over the moon about the overwhelming response to their latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ recently hosted a special screening of the movie for about 100 children associated with the CRY Foundation.

The horror comedy is a family entertainer and it has garnered praise from one and all and exceeded expectations by earning over Rs. 175 crores at the box office so far.

For the screening, Kartik Aaryan made it extra special for the kids by singing, dancing and posing with the children for several pictures and in general giving them a delightful day out watching a movie and giving them an opportunity to interact freely with a Bollywood star.

A while earlier Kartik Aaryan had also shared another video on his Instagram where a little girl from the streets is standing and narrating the story of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to Kartik and she tells him how much she loved him in the movie as he listens to her and engages with her in the most heart-warming way.

He captioned his post, “Aur Tuuu Aata Hai Moments like these. Narration ho toh aisi ! Puri story bata di ladki ne film ki #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ki #Repost” (And then you come… Moments like these, this is what you call a narration. This child has told the entire story of the film).

Post the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Kartik Aaryan has risen to the top league of actors. Incidentally out of all his movies, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ gave Kartik his biggest opening weekend in his career and among the Bollywood movies released this year also ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was the biggest weekend opener.

The movie continues to run successfully in cinemas nearly three weeks after its release. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has ‘Captain India’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’ as well as an untitled movie with Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline.