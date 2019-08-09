Kartik Aaryan feted with customised stamps

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has been given a rare honour. He has been feted with a customised postal stamp by the Lucknow post office.

The actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming film “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, and the honour was given by the Director of Postal Services, Lucknow headquarter Region, Krishna Kumar Yadav.

“We wanted to give Kartik something he will always remember. What could be more special than him being a part of the stamp collection? It’s a new initiative we have taken,” Yadav said.

“When we shared the stamps with Kartik, he was very excited. He wanted to know how one would be able to use them. We told him that they could be used to write letters not only to people in India, but also abroad. He was really happy,” Yadav added.

–IANS

sim/vnc