Kartik Aaryan: ‘Freddy’ is no linear, simple character

Actor Kartik Aaryan said that his character in the upcoming film ‘Freddy’ is not a simple linear one. He revealed that this is most complex character he has ever played.

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Talking about the challenges of playing Freddy, Kartik said: “It is undoubtedly the most complex character I’ve ever played. Freddy is not a linear simple character, he is layered, he is unpredictable, he is dark but on the surface he looks calm and regular. It’s very difficult to play a character whose exterior reactions and interior thoughts collide and this really pushed me out of my comfort zone as an actor.

Disney+ Hotstar announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

20221130-165008

