Kartik Aaryan has a new selfie logic

Mumbai July 4 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan is surely among Bollywood stars who have been the busiest all through the lockdown. So what of the cinema halls are shut, Kartik has continued to regale fans on social media.

On Saturday, he posted a close-up on Instagram, and added a witty caption to go with it, that matches his mischievous grin in the snapshot.

“Good Boy is the New Bad Boy,” he wrote, as if describing his expression, which comes with a carefully careless hairdo and a designer stubble.

With the lockdown gradually being phased out and with the unlock phase setting in, Kartik must surely be hoping to return to the studios soon in order to face the cameras.

He has “Bhool Bulaiya 2” and “Dostana 2” coming up.

