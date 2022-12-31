ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik Aaryan hopes to have ‘many more 2022’s in my life’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a post thanking 2022 for being special and hopes to have many more years like this one in his life.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from his 2022 release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

“Bye bye 2022, You have been really special. I hope to have more 2022’s in my life. You will be remembered and how! Thank you for giving me three of my biggest blockbusters,” he wrote as the caption.

In 2022, Kartik delivered two blockbusters – one horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which raked in Rs 200 crores and ‘Freddy’ which was widely appreciated after its release on OTT.

He is currently busy shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He has ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan’s yet-untitled next.

20221231-153203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘KBC 14’ contestant Dhulichand Aggarwal asks Big B to give his...

    Pawan meets up with art director Thota Tharani on sets of...

    ‘Abhay 3’: Asha Negi, Vidya Malvane on supernatural experience

    South actors extend greetings and thoughts on Independence Day