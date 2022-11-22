Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in present day Bollywood, recently attended the 53rd edition of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where he met Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

While Kartik attended the film festival to perform on the opening day, Ajay attended the festival for the special screening of his recently released movie ‘Drishyam 2’ which is the sequel to his runaway hit from 2015.

Kartik, who brought some relief to the struggling Hindi film industry with his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, took to his Instagram on Monday to share a picture of himself posing with Ajay. Basing his caption on the pop-culture references of ‘Drishyam’ and his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ lead character of Rooh Baba, Kartik wrote: “Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi. Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye Ps – paav bhaaji bohot achhi thi.”

While ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ became one of the few Bollywood movies to perform well in theatres, Ajay’s ‘Drishyam 2’ is also going strong, having minted nearly Rs 64 crores as per senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened at Rs 15 crores, registered a massive spike in its collections over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming streaming movie ‘Freddy’.

