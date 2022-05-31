Things are on the upswing for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan whose latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, has been deemed a box office hit within the first week of its release.

The movie, since its release, has been making new records every other day, right from being the biggest opening weekend for Kartik Aaryan to reaching the Rs. 100 crore club within 9 days of release.

Ever since the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been making the rounds, the rumour mill churned out news that actor Kartik Aaryan is cashing in on the popularity of the movie by hiking his fees.

The actor, though, has been quick to respond and has soundly refuted these rumours. Taking to his Twitter feed, the actor directly responded to a report that stated that he had hiked his fees, he wrote, “Promotion hua hai life mein/ Increment nahi ????/ Baseless. (I’ve been promoted in life, no increment)”

Clearly, Kartik wants to enjoy the stupendous success of his movie without marring it with any unnecessary controversy.

Recently when asked how he felt about the success of the film, Kartik Aaryan said, “During a time like this, having delivered a 100-crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years, secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love- the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts.”

Work wise, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon. He also has an untitled project with Sajid Nadiadwala as well as ‘Freddy’ and ‘Captain India’ in his kitty.