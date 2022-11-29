ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik Aaryan put on 14 kgs, learnt dentistry skills for ‘Freddy’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has become a bona fide star with films like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and others, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Freddy’.

Like his 2021 film ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Freddy’, which is a psychological thriller, too will be directly released on the OTT. The actor recently took to social media to share how he prepared for his part.

On Tuesday, Kartik shared a behind the scenes video from the film which shows him getting into his titular character of a dentist. For the physical aspects of the role, the video shows him bulking up and gaining 14 kgs and toying around with dental instruments to get a know-how of using them on patients to make the part believable.

He wrote in the caption: “From gaining 14 kgs to going to Real Clinic and learning skills from a dentist. Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me… Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for reel. Glad to have worked with an amazing team for this challenging on-screen transformation.

In the video, viewers can see Kartik slowly transforming into the dentist, Dr Freddy Ginawala, as he works on his body language and gets into the mind of Freddy, a shy and psychotic dentist. From hunching to wearing specs to changing his hairstyle, Kartik Aaryan can be seen transforming for the part.

The makers of ‘Freddy’ have been sharing small mini-clips and teasers to give a glimpse into the world of Freddy but have not dropped the trailer of the film so far. In addition, the songs from the film have been doing extremely well already with Kartik Aaryan yet again having set a trend on loose, this time with the Chopper step from the track, ‘Kaala Jaadu’.

‘Freddy’ will land on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

20221129-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Every murder has a flaw’, says Vijay Antony in ‘Kolai’

    ‘Major’ completes 50-day run; Adivi bows to Maj. Sandeep

    Taapsee Pannu announces summer, shares ‘Shabaash Mithu’ pic

    ‘The Warriorr’ to hit screens on July 14