Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed his 2023 resolution – a lot of travelling.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures from all the travels he has done.

“More and More Travel… that’s my 2023 resolution,” he captioned the image.

As soon as the actor dropped his pictures, his fans and friends took to the comment section.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan wrote: “Nothing better than travel.”

A fan wrote: “The heartthrob of Bollywood, winning hearts of fans with his humbleness on the streets of London. Your fanceptions from London will be always the most emotional and special one!”

In 2022, Kartik delivered two blockbusters – one horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which raked in Rs 200 crores, and ‘Freddy’ which was widely appreciated after its release on OTT.

He is currently busy shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He has ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan’s yet-untitled next.

