ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik Aaryan reveals his 2023 New Year resolution: ‘More and more travel’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed his 2023 resolution – a lot of travelling.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures from all the travels he has done.

“More and More Travel… that’s my 2023 resolution,” he captioned the image.

As soon as the actor dropped his pictures, his fans and friends took to the comment section.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan wrote: “Nothing better than travel.”

A fan wrote: “The heartthrob of Bollywood, winning hearts of fans with his humbleness on the streets of London. Your fanceptions from London will be always the most emotional and special one!”

In 2022, Kartik delivered two blockbusters – one horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which raked in Rs 200 crores, and ‘Freddy’ which was widely appreciated after its release on OTT.

He is currently busy shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He has ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan’s yet-untitled next.

20230104-141604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New trailer of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Maa Manithan’ released

    BMC, cops book actress Gauhar Khan for flouting Covid norms

    Akshay Kumar pulls of daredevil stunt in ‘Sooryavanshi’ new action promo

    Telugu folks betting on ‘Sankranti’ movies