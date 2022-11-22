Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box-office, is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. The actor took to his social media to share happy pictures with his family.

Sharing a set of two pictures on his Instagram, Kartik wrote in the caption: “In every birth I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki.”

In the pictures, Kartik can be seen with his parents and pet dog Katori.

Kartik’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star Kriti Sanon took to the comments section and wrote: “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!”

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote: “Lots of love and brightness”.

