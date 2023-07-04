INDIA

Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Chandu Champion’ to release in June, 2024

NewsWire
0
0

  Kartik Aaryan-starrer and Kabir Khan’s directorial has been titled ‘Chandu Champion’ and will release on June 14, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of not giving up.

Kartik took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film’s title and wrote: “Chandu nahi … Champion hai main..#ChanduChampion – 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan will be coming together to bring the film, where the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

The tweet from the production house Nadiadwala Grandson read: “#SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk present a True story of a man who refused to surrender! #ChanduChampion starring @TheAaryanKartik Releasing on 14th June 2024 @WardaNadiadwala.”

The movie has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

2023070433816

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t knocking at the doors of Team...

    Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey’s brother die, family blames hospital in Bhagalpur

    Heritage brew, age-old songs, folk decor bring tribal traditions alive in...

    Rain relief for many parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues alerts for...