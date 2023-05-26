ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ wraps up filming, set for June 29 release

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, has wrapped up its shooting recently. The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up.

The film, which is a love story and will now enter the post-production stage, will debut in the theatres on June 29.

Kartik, who reunites with Kiara with the film after their massive hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan, Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans and writer Karan Sharma.

Meanwhile, the ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser saw a positive response from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.

The film has been produced by NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective films ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Anandi Gopal’.

20230526-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Asur’ star Ridhi Dogra to debut in Bollywood with ‘Lakadbaggha’

    Sundance Winners: From ‘Nanny’, ‘Navalny’ to ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’, Indie...

    Shakti Kapoor says Shraddha, Ananya earned fame though hard work

    Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, slams Go First Airline