Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh reunite in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) After entertaining audiences with their comedy in “Pyaar ka Punchnama 2” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh will once again share screen space, in “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

Kartik on Saturday took to Instagram and shared the information that Sunny has been roped in for the film.

“Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne..?????? ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ mein. Tera yaar hoon main,” Kartik wrote.

“Pati Patni Aur Woh” is a new-age remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film of the same title. The new film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

The cast of the film recently wrapped up their Lucknow schedule.

–IANS

