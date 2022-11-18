ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik Aaryan to perform at the opening ceremony of 53rd IFFI

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box-office, is set to perform the closing act at the soon to be held 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India, in Goa on November 20.

The festival, which opens on November 20 and will run through November 28, will see the actor shaking a leg to some of the hit numbers from his films as a part of the opening ceremony. Kartik has amped up the curiosity of the viewers with the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Freddy’.

Recently, the song ‘Kaala Jaadu’ from ‘Freddy’ was released to a positive response from the audience. He will be performing on the very song for his act along with the title track of his movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Kartik Aaryan is currently making headlines for his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. After its intriguing teaser, the superstar made the nation groove on this recently released song ‘Kaala Jaadu’ from ‘Freddy’ and now he is all set to bring the magic of his dancing spectacles on the stage of IFFI 2022.

On the work front, as ‘Freddy’ is set to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

20221118-180405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vishakha Fulsunge, Abhimanyu Raghav give insight into ‘Roadies’ Season 18

    Worship Khanna on playing a protagonist in web film ‘Hadaf’

    Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ to release in India a day prior...

    It’s been raining b’day wishes for Dhanush as he turns 39