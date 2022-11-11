ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik Aaryan to star in ‘Hera Pheri 3’, confirms Paresh Rawal

NewsWire
0
0

After the news of Akshay Kumar stepping away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ made rounds, actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be starring in the comedy film.

Paresh confirmed the news on Twitter after a social media user asked the veteran actor if Kartik will be a part of the third installment.

The user asked on Twitter: “@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??”

“Yes it is true,” Paresh replied.

‘Hera Pheri’, which released in 2000, is a comedy film. It was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The movie is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film ‘Ramji Rao’, which itself was inspired by the 1971 TV movie ‘See The Man Run’. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status.

The first instalment of Hera Pheri revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and a landlord Baburao, who in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection.

The second installment ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ released in 2006. It stars Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The central plot draws inspiration from the 1998 film ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’.

20221111-155006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aryan Arora joins cast of ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’

    ‘Attack’ trailer sets new benchmark for action and entertainment

    Sebastian Stan watched Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee tape ‘for research’

    Playing Ahilyabai inspired child star Aditi Jaltare to study harder