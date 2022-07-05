Kartik Aaryan is flying high post the success of his latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The horror comedy has catapulted him towards super stardom and to celebrate the success of the movie, Kartik Aaryan has whisked away his team for a week-long getaway to Europe.

As a treat for all the hard work his entire team has done, he has taken them for a vacation. His team includes his managers, spot boys, stylists, as well as security personnel who have been with him for quite a few years now.

He decided to do this because he genuinely appreciates all the hard work they have put in and supported him throughout.

Kartik’s leading the box office game for Bollywood as he delivered the biggest opening weekend for 2022 in B-Town.

The movie has collected over Rs. 230 crores worldwide and for now the movie is also trending as Number 1 on Netflix.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has movies like ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’ as well as one more untitled movie for Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline.

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ is the official remake of the blockbuster Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, Telugu movie, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The Telugu movie also starred Tabu. The Hindi remake, ‘Shehzada’ stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.