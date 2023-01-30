ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ release pushed by a week to Feb 17

The release date of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming action entertainer film ‘Shehzada’ has been pushed by a week. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal was earlier supposed to release in cinemas on February 10 but now, it’ll release on February 17.

Senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh notified about the new release date of the film through his Twitter. He wrote, “#BreakingNews… #Shehzada shifts to a new date… Will now arrive one week late, on 17 Feb 2023… This #KartikAaryan – #KritiSanon starrer is directed by #RohitDhawan”.

The reason behind the release date of the film being pushed is being seen as the earth-shattering performance of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release ‘Pathaan’ at the box-office which while continuing its dream run at the box-office is setting up new records in film trade.

The performance of ‘Pathaan’ is reminiscent of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which set the box-office on fire and affected the business of films that were released with it or a few weeks after it.

‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is currently playing in theatres successfully despite boycott calls by certain outfits.

