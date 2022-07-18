Kartik Aaryan’s star is on the rise. The actor is still basking in the stupendous success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and the box office success of the movie, amidst a series of other lukewarm Bollywood releases, has made Kartik Aaryan among the most wanted actors in B-Town.

As per an exclusive Bollywood Hungama report, Kartik Aaryan seems to have signed up for a big movie, probably his biggest yet with blockbuster director Kabir Khan for a movie that is being produced by none other than Sajid Nadiadwala.

A source close to the new project, told Bollywood Hungama portal, “Kartik and Sajid have broken the ice while discussing Satyanarayan Ki Katha and are now committed to doing multiple films together. While Satyanaran Ki Katha begins soon, Kartik will kick off the Kabir Khan film for NGE from next year.”

This movie will mark Kabir Khan’s return to the action genre after the Salman Khan movie, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

As per reports, the trio of Sajid, Kartik and Kabir are excited about this project and want to kick start it soon. As per sources, this happens to be one of NGE’s (Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment) biggest projects for next year.

The same source said, “Kartik is going complete the commercial now and he is clear that it’s these projects that will make him climb the ladder of stardom. He is choosing the right setups and the best is yet to come.”

For now, the female lead of this upcoming movie is yet to be decided. Initially, this movie was supposed to be a collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan, but after ‘83’ the two of them decided to part ways. Kabir Khan reportedly approached other actors too and received a lukewarm response and so the NGE-Kabir Khan project was put on a backburner. This project is reportedly a new subject.