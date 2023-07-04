INDIA

Kartik, Kiara-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ manages to get only Rs 4 cr on first Monday

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s latest release ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, has only managed to rake in Rs 4.21 crore on the fifth day of its release, taking its total collection to over Rs 42 crore.

The film, which is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark, opened with the collection of Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. With a drop on working Friday, the film counted Rs 7 crore at the box office window, which was further followed by strengthening Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 crore, while it continued the surge in its collection on Sunday with Rs 12.15 crore, read a statement.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

The film was released in theaters on June 29. The musical romance drama stars Kartik and Kiara in titular roles. It marks the second collaboration between the actors after hit horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

2023070433639

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asim Riaz to girlfriend Himanshi: You’re the key to my peace...

    Tiger kills, devours farmer in UP

    Delhi govt introduces Seva Kendra to improve GST registration process

    Court should not be used for political mileage, observes Calcutta HC...