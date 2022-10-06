ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik, Kiara wrap up Mumbai schedule of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who earlier shared the screen in horror-comedy movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, recently wrapped the Mumbai schedule of their upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Kartik took to his Instagram to share pictures and videos from the wrap-up celebration of the film in which he can be seen enjoying and doing Garba with the whole team.

The actor wrote in the caption: “And on the day of Dussehra, A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba (sic).”

Kiara, who plays the titular role of Katha in the film, also took to her social media to announce the wrap up for the first schedule of the film. The actress shared a video in which she can be seen celebrating the end of the first schedule with her team. Kiara Advani will resume the second schedule in Gujarat soon.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, a joint production between Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, directed by the National Award winning director Sameer Vidwans. The film will drop in theatres on June 29, 2023.

20221006

