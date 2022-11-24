ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik on ‘Freddy’: I like to approach a role with a clean slate

NewsWire
0
0

Kartik Aaryan has shared how he takes up a role when he starts working on a new film. He says soak in the vision his director has for the character.

Sharing about his inspiration to play Freddy, Kartik said: “As an actor, I like to approach a role with a clean slate and a fresh perspective. I really soak in the vision my director has for the character; so I didn’t have to model my role in Freddy on any other fictional character.”

“However, I did watch a lot of thrillers and I did study and observe dentists at work, the rest was me bringing the character Shashanka Ghosh had in mind, to life.”

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

20221124-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anup Jalota to launch new bhajan video on March 20

    Sunny Leone plays queen Mayasena in Tamil horror comedy ‘Oh My...

    Vidhi Pandya to play lead character in TV show ‘Mose Chhal...

    When Priyanka Chopra was awed by Ram Charan’s fan following