ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kartik on his maiden visit to NYC: Gwalior Boy at Times Square

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited New York for the first time and even got featured on Times Square

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a reel of him visiting the Big Apple. In the clip, a swarm of fans are seen greeting him and even performing his hooksteps from the songs picturised on Kartik.

He captioned: “Gwalior Boy on Times Square Thank you New York city and to all the Fans for showering me with so much love and making my First Trip to the city memorable and full of surprises YY, You have my Heart :)Thank you to the wonderful team for all the efforts @abhi_celebbazaar @3sixtyshows @darshanpateldallas.”

On the work front, Kartik, was recently seen in ‘Shehzaada’, will next be seen in a slew of films including ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ and the third installment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. He also has ‘Aashiqui 3’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next film.

20230312-130005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’ an adventure for Abhishek Banerjee

    Playing Karan in ‘Rafta Rafta’ was both challenging, entertaining for Bhuvan...

    ‘Drishyam 2’ makers offer 50% discount on advance bookings made on...

    ‘Lock Upp’: Saisha Shinde offended as Kaaranvir Bohra mocks her for...