Filmmaker Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati puja and it was attended by a string of Bollywood personalities including Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan among many others.

Others who were seen attending the celebration on Thursday were Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, music composer Pritam etc. The filmmaker organised a puja and bhog for the occasion.

Anurag took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures from the puja and captioned it: “Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun.”

A picture shows Patralekhaa in a beige saree, Rajkummar in a purple shirt worn over a black tee, Bhushan Kumar in orange and Kartik Aaryan in a white kurta pyjama. Abhishek is also seen in a pink kurta pyjama and Fatima wore a white saree.

Celebrities were seen enjoying the bhog that included khichdi, papad and sabji.

20230127-114602