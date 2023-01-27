ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Kartik, Rajkummar enjoy ‘bhog’ at Anurag Basu’s Saraswati Puja celebration

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati puja and it was attended by a string of Bollywood personalities including Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan among many others.

Others who were seen attending the celebration on Thursday were Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, music composer Pritam etc. The filmmaker organised a puja and bhog for the occasion.

Anurag took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures from the puja and captioned it: “Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun.”

A picture shows Patralekhaa in a beige saree, Rajkummar in a purple shirt worn over a black tee, Bhushan Kumar in orange and Kartik Aaryan in a white kurta pyjama. Abhishek is also seen in a pink kurta pyjama and Fatima wore a white saree.

Celebrities were seen enjoying the bhog that included khichdi, papad and sabji.

20230127-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamir takes a power nap amidst post-production schedule of ‘Laal Singh...

    Badshah narrates a story through his latest: ‘Woh’

    Krishna Kaul fulfils his dream by dancing with Bharti Singh on...

    Super-fit Milind Soman flaunts shirtless beef in new post