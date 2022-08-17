ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who celebrated Indias 75th Independence Day, is now back on the sets of ‘Shehzada’.

Kartik took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a picture of himself sitting in front of a mirror in his vanity van. A black cup and some make-up products are kept in front of him.

The 31-year-old star captioned the picture: “Chhutti khatam kaam shuru #Shehzada.”

‘Shehzada’, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

‘Shehzada’ will mark Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration after the on-screen couple worked together in ‘Luka Chuppi’, another hit film in 2019.

Besides ‘Shehzada’, Kartik also has ‘Freddy’. The film being directed by Shashanka Ghosh will also star Alaya F in the lead.

On India’s 75th Independence Day, Kartik spent the entire day with officers of the Indian Navy. The actor took to Instagram to share some glimpses.

In one image, the actor, who is currently riding high on the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, sporting a black t-shirt and cargo pants is seen posing with the Navy officers with firearms. He also participated in a game of tug of war with them and played video games.

