Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, has said that the era of song and dance laden films, which has long been known as a Bollywood trademark, will make a comeback with his film.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, directed by the National Award winning director Sameer Vidwans, boasts of everything that constitutes a Bollywood film from song, dance, picturesque locations, family drama and a love story. The songs of the film have generated a huge buzz owing to their scale and picturisation and the recently released song ‘Sun Sajni’ is no exception.

Talking about it, Kartik told the media at the song launch event, “The era of Hindi films that has grandeur and the prominent elements of song and dance is set to make a comeback and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an effort in that direction.”

The content in Hindi films has diversified manifold courtesy the OTT but films with songs and dance seem to have taken a hit in the past couple of years.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ releases in cinemas on June 29.

