Kartik ticks ‘working with Big B’ off his bucketlist

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan just ticked an item from his bucketlist and it involves getting a chance to work with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Kartik on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting next to Big B.

“Bucket list… Amitabh Bachchan sir,” Kartik captioned the image.

It is reported that the actors were shooting for an advertisement a day ago in Mumbai. The advertisement will also feature Big B’s duplicate.

On seeing the post, Kartik’s fans congratulated him.

“The two most handsome actors are sitting together,” an user said.

Another commented: “Dreams do come true.”

