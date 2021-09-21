Kartik Tyagi claimed two wickets and denied Punjab Kings four runs in the final over as Rajasthan Royals won by two runs in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 here on Tuesday.

Punjab, who raced to 120 without loss thanks to skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67), needed 10 runs off the last 15 deliveries. They reduced the equation to four runs off the final over before Tyagi bowled brilliantly to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a thrilling finish.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 185 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Evin Lewis 36, Mahipal Lmoror 43; Arshdeep 5/32, Mohd Shami 3/21) beat Punjab Kings 183/4 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 67, KL Rahul 49, Nicholas Pooran 32; Kartik Tyagi 2/29) by 2 runs.

–IANS

bsk