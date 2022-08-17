INDIA

Kartikeya Singh’s lawyer refutes allegations, says minister not fugitive

NewsWire
0
0

The lawyer of Bihar’s law minister Kartikeya Singh alias Kartik Master claimed that the allegation levelled on him is baseless and there is no fact in it.

“Our client Kartikeya Singh has not received any warrant or notice issued from the sub-divisional court till August 16. He is not a fugitive. He had filed anticipatory bail in the Patna High Court which asked him to go to the lower court and follow the direction,” said Madhusudan Sharma, the lawyer of Kartikeya Singh.

“We have learnt that a bailable warrant was issued against him but it was not mentioned that he has to surrender before court. He has not received the warrant or notice from the court,” Sharma said.

“The case was registered in Bihta police station but the name of Kartikeya Singh was not mentioned in the FIR. The victim has recorded the statement under the CrPC of 164 and had only mentioned that when he was kidnapped, he saw Kartikeya Singh was on the road. During investigation by police, the officials have not found any involvement in the case. Accordingly, Patna police filed the final report before the court wherein the name of Kartikeya Singh was not mentioned,” Sharma elaborated.

“The warrant was issued by the sub-divisional court Danapur. I am not aware of what fresh evidence has been submitted in the court against him. The court has the power to issue an arrest warrant against any person,” he said.

Kartikeya Singh took the oath as Law Minister on Tuesday in Nitish Kumar-led cabinet.

20220818-023606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World Music Day: Nikhita Gandhi, Faridkot, Mohammed Irfan on what fuels...

    Will take steps for education of students returning from Ukraine: K’taka...

    Vaishno Devi stampede: Govt asks people to share facts, electronic evidence

    Apple comes forward to protect mangroves, local livelihoods in India