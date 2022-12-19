Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the movies, was in Qatar to witness the magic of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. For him, the match which saw Argentina emerge as the winner after defeating defending champions France, was an overwhelming experience.

He even went on to call Lionel Messi, the “Shehzada” of football, making a smart wordplay on the title of his upcoming movie which stars Kriti Sanon opposite him.

Talking about the same, the ‘Freddy’ actor said: “It was the most overwhelming experience to say the least. Watching a FIFA World Cup Final live is now ticked off my bucket list and I am glad that I saw the best one. I was literally just going through a rollercoaster of emotions, of that match, I think everyone was.”

He further mentioned that his throat gave up because of the constant cheering and the high-voltage energy inside the stadium.

He said: “The happiness on seeing the Shehzada of Football, Messi take his crown was no less than a grand climax of a film! There is always so much to learn from such legends and last night, he truly had a historic win. I have lost my voice from all the cheering and hooting yesterday and Sameer (Vidwans) sir is surely not going to be happy once I am back on the set (Laughs). But I guess anyone would agree, that it was worth losing my voice for Messi and also for the rockstar of the match, Mbappe.”

Kartik also shared a congratulatory post for Messi calling him ‘Shehzada’ for his mega victory. He later also shared a heartfelt note for Mbappe, the rockstar from France who played so well, calling him the future of the sport.

Kartik has been a fan of football and is also part of the All Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, who had all also gone to Dubai to play a match a few months back.

