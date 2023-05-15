INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

Karting SuperSeries raises the temperature in Thrissur

Round 3 of the Karting SuperSeries hit the countryside of Thrissur where the beautiful karting track Speedway Thrissur was laden with tall coconut trees and full of greenery.

The track has six corners out of which four of them are hairpins. A hairpin is a bend in a racetrack which is a tight corner that requires the drivers to make almost a 180-degree turn to continue. Speedway Thrissur also has elevation changes which makes racing more competitive.

It is a pretty much flat-out track with one technical corner that could be challenging to the drivers.

On Saturday, the turnout was 124 enthusiastic participants from which a few familiar faces were present from the previous rounds of Chennai and Bangalore. These drivers were determined to participate once again to make it into the Top 6 to get a place in the Grand Finale in Hyderabad on 4th June. And, this determination paid off for one such driver, Agni Deepak.

Agni was one of the participants from Round 2 in Bangalore where he had made it into the Top 36 but unfortunately, could not make it to the Finals. He was resilient to try his luck again and travelled to Thrissur. He set the second-fastest lap time in Saturday qualifying to go through the next round of races on Sunday. After his P3 in the Heats and a P4 in the Semi-Finals, Agni bagged the final spot of P6 in the Finals which will take him to Hyderabad for the Grand Finale. For his drive and determination, Agni Deepak was nominated as the Mobil 1 Powered Driver.

The nature of the track led to exciting and entertaining qualifying and racing. The fastest lap time set on Saturday was 23.762 seconds by Pranav Menon, and the Top 36 were all separated by just 1.6 seconds. Sunday saw a lot of wheel-to-wheel racing. At one point, there was a five-car-wide going in at one corner. The racing looked spectacular amongst the greenery and the twists and turns of the track.

The Karting SuperSeries moves to the city of Mumbai for the fourth round on 20th-21st May 2023 in Ajmera IndiKarting.

Top 6 of Round 3: Thrissur –

1 Mukesh Alagesan

2 Jaxon Varghese

3 Pranav Menon

4 Omer Sherif

5 Krishnan C

6 Agni Deepak

