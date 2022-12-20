ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karuna Pandey learns to weave for her on-screen character

NewsWire
0
0

‘Pushpa Impossible’ actress Karuna Pandey learned the art of weaving for her role in the show. She shared how challenging it was to get the perfection in weaving and how emotionally she connected with the scene.

Karuna Pandey, who is playing Puspa in the show, shared: “As an actor when you prepare for a particular scene which requires knowledge and practice, I prefer to keep it real. I tried my level best to know how traditional weaving is done, through different ways.”

The actress is known for her roles in ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’, ‘Woh Rehne Vaali Mehalon Ki’ and others. She also appeared in movies such as ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Bollywood Diaries’, among others.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown how her daughter-in-law, Deepti Patel (Garima Parihar) accidentally burns Pushpa’s handwoven sari and later after knowing about latter’s interest in weaving, she motivates her to do it for herself.

Karuna Pandey shared further that she connected with the scene emotionally and thus decided to learn weaving.

“My connection with weaving also seemed to increase since then and I hope someday I get to learn the art in depth and fulfil my newfound love for weaving, or I might take it up as a hobby,” she added.

‘Pushpa Impossible’ airs on Sony SAB.

20221220-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’: Production woes for Salman starrer as co-stars...

    Ram Charan and Shankar to resume ‘RC15’ shoot

    Ajay Devgn: I have never aped anyone

    IT sleuths check records of Kerala film producers, ask them to...