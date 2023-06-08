INDIA

Karunanidhi’s ‘Pen Monument’ to be inaugurated on Aug 7: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M.K. Stalin has said that the ‘Pen Monument’ in memory of late Chief Minister and DMK supremo, M. Karunanidhi, will be inaugurated on August 7.

The Pen Monument is situated near to the Muthamil Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial in Marina beach.

The Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s Expert Appraisal Committee has given its approval to construct the 134-foot high Pen Monument in memory of Karunanidhi.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader and actor-turned-director, Seeman, had strongly voiced his objection to the sanction given by the Environment Ministry.

Some local people had also moved the Supreme Court against the sanction given by the Union Environment Ministry and urged the apex court to cancel the license given.

The DMK has already defended the project to build the ‘Pen Memorial’ stating that it was a befitting tribute to a person who was not only a political leader but a literary colossus.

