Comedian Karunesh Talwar returns with a new comic series titled “Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat”, and he says he has tried to be true to himself in the show, saying things he feels is funny.

“In these unique and difficult circumstances that have prevailed over the past year and a half, it is an enormous privilege to even get to do stand-up, let alone put out a comedy special. I’ve tried to stay authentic and true to myself, and said what I think is funny. I hope the viewers at home enjoy it as much as the live audience did. It’s about topics pretty much anyone can relate to, because even though we’re all different, I think many parts of the human experience are similar for almost everyone,” said Karunesh.

“Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat” will release on June 15, on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

aru/vnc