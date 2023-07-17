INDIA

Karur Vysya Bank reduces NPA, provisions, posts higher net

NewsWire
0
0

Old generation private bank Karur Vysya Bank on Monday said it closed Q1FY24 with 56.77 per cent growth in net profit as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to Karur Vysya Bank, it had posted a net profit of Rs 359 crore up from Rs 229 crore registered during Q1FY23.

The bank said its total income for the period under review was Rs 2,216.07 crore, up from Rs 1,672.60 crore earned during Q1FY23.

The provisions made for the period under review stood at Rs159.42 crore, down from Rs 154.64 crore made during the first quarter of FY23.

According to the bank, its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) has improved to Rs1,329.65 crore as on June 30, 2023 (Rs 3,107.17 crore on June 30, 2022) and the net NPA was at Rs 390.02 crore (Rs.1,098.36 crore).

2023071740676

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guj HC to hear Kejriwal’s review petition on PM Modi’s degree...

    1st T20I: Harmanpreet slams 54 not out as India register easy...

    ‘Cannot impose censorship’, SC junks Hindu Sena plea for ban on...

    Though dollar is strong, 2022 is not 1997/98 or 2013: Morgan...