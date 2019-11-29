Karvy fallout: NSE issues advisory to investors

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued an advisory on steps to keep stocks safe whereby the bourse has asked the investors to ensure timely payouts.

“Ensure that payout of funds/securities is received in your account within one working day from the date of payout,” the NSE advisory said.

The advisory comes on the backdrop of the recent developments involving Karvy Stock Broking, whereby a SEBI investigation has found that Karvy had pledged securities worth Rs 2,300 crore of over 95,000 clients with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bahah Finance and Indusind Bank as collateral to raise money for itself.

The NSE also asked investors to be cautious while executing the PoA (power of attorney).

“Be careful while executing the PoA — specify all the rights that the stock broker can exercise and timeframe for which the PoA is valid. It may be noted that PoA is not a mandatory requirement as per SEBI/exchanges,” it said.

NSE also suggested investors to register for online applications — Speed-e and Easiest — provided by the depositories for online delivery of securities as an alternative to PoA.

Investors have also been asked to ensure that they receive the contract notes within 24 hours of their trades and the statement of account is received at least once in a quarter from the stock broker.

It stressed that the securities provided by the investors towards margin are not permitted to be pledged by your stock broker for raising funds, as allegedly done by Karvy.

Among other suggestions, the NSE also asked investors to not keep funds and securities idle with stock brokers.

The Karvy incident has sent a wave of fear and anxiety among the investors. Following the revelation, SEBI barred the firm from taking new clients on board.

On Monday, the NSE and the BSE announced a ban on the broking firm on account of non-compliance of regulations. NSE banned Karvy from capital market, futures and options (F&O), currency derivatives, debt, Mutual Fund Service System (MFSS) and commodity derivatives, while BSE deactivated its trading terminals on equity and debt segments and put them in “RRM” (risk reduction mode) in equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity segment.

