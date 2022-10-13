INDIA

Karwa Chauth ‘thali’ thief held in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

NewsWire
0
0

A thief, who stole Karwa Chauth ‘thalis’ in Delhi, was arrested on Thursday, said police.

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Navneet Kumar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and 20 thalis (plates) were recovered from him.

An FIR was lodged at the Sadar Bazar police station.

On October 12, one Naresh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Mandawali reported that he came to Sadar Bazar to shop for the Karwa Chauth festival. He bought 20 sets of decorative Karwa Chauth plates and kept them in the MCD parking in a sack, which was later found missing.

A source said that a few more calls were also reported regarding the thefts of Karwa Chauth gift items.

The police examined CCTV footage and detected a biker to be the thief. The accused was finally nabbed within three hours of the incident.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he ran a grocery shop in Noida. He came to purchase articles from the Sadar Market and seeing the decorative Karva Chauth thalis he decided to steal them.

“20 Decorative plates of Karwa Chauth Gift Hamper were recovered from him,” the police said.

20221013-112405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lenovo appoints Ajay Sehgal to lead India commercial business

    PM congratulates Uttarakhand CM Dhami for winning bypoll

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Ranbir’s neighbours irked at media invasion

    Journalist arrested in Kashmir with 2 grenades