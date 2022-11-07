INDIA

Kashi set for ‘Dev Deepawali’ today

Varanasi is all set to sparkle with over 10 lakh diyas illuminating the ghats on Dev Deepawali on Monday.

Floral decorations worth Rs 80 lakhs will add to the beauty of the occasion.

A 3D projection of ‘Ganga Avtaran’, other religious stories and Lord Shiva hymns at the banks of the Ganga will be a major attraction this year.

With this projection, the tourists arriving at Kashi will be able to hear the story of river Ganga’s descent on Earth on Dev Deepawali.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that to ensure a ‘divine’, ‘grand’ and ‘spectacular’ Dev Deepawali, not only the 88 ghats along the Ganga will be illuminated with record 10 lakh diyas but the Kashi Vishwanath Dham will be adorned with flowers and lights.

Lighting of the diyas will start at 5.15 p.m., while the laser light and sound show will start at 7 p.m.

During the 3D laser show, religious stories will come alive on historical buildings on the ghats of Kashi, and hymns of Lord Shiva will also be played.

The laser and sound show at the ghat will be live for eight minutes.

Green fireworks will begin at 7.40 p.m. on the opposite bank of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

