Kashi-Tamil samagam to get underway on Nov 17

The month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam is all set to begin from Thursday in Varanasi.

The samagam is being organised by the Government of India as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and to uphold the Spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat”.

The ‘samagam’ is scheduled from November 17 to December 16. The program is being organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, with Banaras Hindu University being the host institution for the program.

Nodal officer Prof HCS Rathore said that Kashi Tamil samagam will strengthen the bond among people of the country and the BHU is ready to welcome the people of Tamil Nadu.

Seminars, discussions will be organised by experts on various aspects of these two ancient manifestations of Indian culture during the event.

The objective behind the Kashi-Tamil Samagam is to bring the two traditions of knowledge and culture closer and strengthen people-to-people ties between these regions and also realise the importance of each and every language in India.

Apart from Varanasi, the guests are also scheduled to visit the cities of Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

