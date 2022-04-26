ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kashika Kapoor opens up on her latest track ‘Neendra’

Actress Kashika Kapoor is all excited about her latest track ‘Neendra’ as it’s appreciated by the audience.

On sharing her feelings and her excitement over her new song, Kashika says: “I feel overwhelmed. When the world appreciates your hard work, It’s the best feeling ever. I take my work way too seriously, it’s like I live to only work. I love being a hustler! When I see the audience loving my act and loving my work, it only pushes me to do better.”

Director Aslam Khan talks about directing Kashika in the new song ‘Neendra’.

He says: “Kashika is the new upcoming star and she’s so hardworking. We can see how she’s giving back-to-back blockbusters and people are getting jealous, but alas, Kashika’s legend goes on. Kashika is gorgeous as far as her looks are concerned. She’s got a personality that definitely speaks of a star and an amazing personality. I feel she has the potential to give her best in every scene and that she’s hardworking.”

As her work is finally being acknowledged by the makers and the audience, the actress says: “It feels so amazing, I feel so grateful.” I’m filled with joy and gratitude. I’ve been getting plenty of work, but I’m taking some time to choose the right ones, I wanna make the right choices, I’m still so young and have age and time on my side. Today’s choices will affect my tomorrow, I want to take my time in making wise decisions and choosing the best ones!”

The song is released on Zee Music Company.

