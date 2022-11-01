Actress Kashika Kapoor and ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ fame Nishant Malkhani will be seen sharing the screen space in their upcoming romantic music video ‘Thodi Thodi Saans’.

The actress, whose last music video ‘Dil Pe Zakhm’ was with Gurmeet Choudhary and Arjun Bijlani, talks about coming along with Nishant for the first time.

She says that music lovers will find a connection with the lyrics of the song.

Kashika mentions: “‘Thodi Thodi Saans’ is one of my favourite songs. Due to soothing music composed by Meet bros, one can’t stop himself/herself from humming. When the song was offered to me, I couldn’t stop myself from saying yes. I relate so strongly to this song. The expressions, the emotions, the versatility which are portrayed in this song will make you hooked to it.”

Kashika has featured in a number of music videos including ‘Tu Laut Aa’ alongside Pratiek Sehjpal, ‘Neendra’, ‘Sachcha Wala Pyaar’ and currently she was also seen in the web series ‘The Vibe Hunters’.

She further shares her shooting experience with Nishant and adds: “I really had a great time shooting for this song at very exciting locations. I and Nishant are working for the first time and I really had a great time shooting along with him. He is a gem of a person. So I just hope that the audience loves this song and accepts it with open arms.”

The song is releasing on November 3.

