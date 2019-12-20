Kashmir-based ‘Half Widow’ to release on Jan 6

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) After doing the rounds of several film festivals, LA-based Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu’s “Half Widow” is now set to have a limited theatrical release in India on January 6.

The film revolves around a woman from Srinagar in Kashmir, who tries to find her husband who has allegedly been abducted by Indian armed men. The film features Neelofar Hamid, Shahnawaz Bhat, Mir Sarwar and Haseena Sofi in the lead roles.

“Half Widow” is already available on Amazon Prime Video. It is an Urdu-Kashmiri language film.

The title of the film refers to the namesake term used for Kashmiri women whose husbands have disappeared, mostly in custody of security forces during the Kashmir conflict.

