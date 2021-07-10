One more terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kwarigam Ranipira area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

“One more unidentified terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, (toll 3). Search going on,” police said.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

–IANS

