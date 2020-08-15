Kashmir: Family upset after slain cop sidelined at I-Day function

Srinagar, Aug 16 (IANS) A slain cop’s family was upset after there was no mention of him during the Independence Day ceremony in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Anoop Singh of the 10th battalion of Indian Reserve Police was killed in action in a terrorist attack at a police checkpost in Prichoo area on May 22.

The mother and daughter who were present at the venue of the Independence Day function protested. They alleged that the slain head constable was sidelined during the ceremony.

“They invite people just to show a crowd. Is this how you treat a martyred policeman?” Singh’s wife asked.

She said her father was on Covid duty when he was killed in a terrorist attack.

Anoop Singh’s brother had died in a bomb blast in Srinagar on December 9, 2009.

“We are totally disappointed, we never expected that he will be sidelined like this,” the slain cop’s daughter said.

Meanwhile senior officials in the administration said it was an inadvertent mistake and officials will meet with the family at their residence.

–IANS

zi/sdr/