INDIA

Kashmir gets season’s first snowfall in Gulmarg

NewsWire
0
0

The higher reaches of popular ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday while weather remained overcast in the plains.

The Affarwat hills in Gulmarg received snowfall much to the delight of the locals.

In the rest of the union territory, the weather was mainly dry during the last 24 hours.

The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with possibility of light rain in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 11.8, Pahalgam 7.1 and Gulmarg 2.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 6.6, Kargil 9 and Leh 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20, Katra 17.6, Batote 12.5, Banihal 10 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

20221002-095202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SP MLA charge sheeted for assaulting UP govt employee

    3,164 new cases, 25 deaths as Covid situation worsens in J&K

    No service charge on UPI, clarifies Centre

    SC directs CBI probe in 2002 Hindustan Zinc Ltd disinvestment, allows...